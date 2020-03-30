Bladen health officials: State erroneously assigns COVID-19 case to county

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — State health officials are reporting one COVID-19 case in Bladen County, but local officials say that’s wrong.

Bladen County Health and Human Services Agency posted online Sunday night that there are currently no positive cases of COVID-19.

“A case was inadvertently assigned to Bladen County in the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) site,” the Facebook post states. “There are positive cases in nearby counties. Community transmission of COVID-19 has occurred in North Carolina.”

The Bladen County Health Department says they are working with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) and surrounding county health departments to monitor and respond to this rapidly evolving situation.

Brunswick, New Hanover, and Columbus are reporting positive coronavirus cases.