Brooks Brothers to convert clothing factories into mask, gown factories during pandemic

GARLAND, NC (WTVD) — The oldest American clothing brand is halting the production of ties, shirts and suits at some of its clothing factories in order to make masks and gowns.

The move comes as the medical community continues to deal with a shortage of personal protective equipment as more and more Americans contract COVID-19.

Brooks Brothers, a private clothier founded in 1818, is converting its New York, North Carolina and Massachusetts factories.

The North Carolina Brooks Brothers factory is located in Garland, a town in Sampson County.

The goal is to have those factories producing up to 150,000 masks per day. Gowns will also be produced, but the company did not state a daily numerical goal for them.



