Cape Fear Valley Health to furlough about 300 workers

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (AP) — Officials with Cape Fear Valley Health say the health system will temporarily furlough approximately 300 employees starting Sunday to reduce spread of the new coronavirus.

News sources report the furloughs will take effect on Sunday.

A news release said the health system has temporarily closed some services and rescheduled nonessential surgeries, procedures or diagnostic testing.

Full-time employees will continue to receive health insurance benefits, with the health system paying premium costs during the furlough.

Nurses and nursing assistants in affected areas will be offered temporary positions at the health system’s hospitals.