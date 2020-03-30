Coronavirus Closings, Cancellations & Postponements

Below is a list of closings, cancellations, postponements in southeastern North Carolina due to the coronavirus concerns.
Large gatherings across the Cape Fear region are being put on hold as the number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases in the U.S. continues to rise.
This list will be updated as changes are announced
BUSINESSES & GOVERNMENT AGENCIES:
- On March 27, Gov. Roy Cooper announced a stay-at-home order will take effect on March 30 at 5:00 p.m. People in the state of North Carolina are to stay at home for thirty days, until April 29, in another step to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus
- On March 28, New Hanover County implements tougher restrictions that support the Governor’s stay-at-home order
- Gov. Cooper ordered all entertainment facilities, as well as personal care and grooming businesses, to close by 5 p.m. on March 25. Read more here
- Brunswick County Detention Center is closed to the public, fingerprinting services are suspended
- Brunswick, Pender, and New Hanover NCWorks Career Centers are closed
- DMV offices in Burgaw, Elizabethtown and Whiteville are closed, Wilmington locations by appointment only
- Dosher Memorial April events canceled, volunteer activity suspended
- Moore’s Creek National Battlefield Visitor Center is closed
- New Hanover County Public Libraries are closed
- Pender County Jail inmate visitation closed
- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lock and dams, visitor centers are closed
- Planet Fitness is closed
- Several beach towns have issued a state of emergency and have closed the beaches, including Oak Island, Surf City, Carolina, Kure and Wrightsville Beaches
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
- Azalea Festival is canceled, some events may be rescheduled
- Battleship NC closed
- Bellamy Mansion Museum closed until March 29
- Brunswick Little Theatre auditions for The Laramie Project postponed, Open Mic Poetry reading for April are canceled
- Cameron Art Museum closed through March 31
- Cape Fear Museum is closed
- 2020 Cherry Point Air Show is canceled, refunds will be issued in 7-10 days
- Fat Bike Beach Championship is cancelled
- Greek Fest (Wilmington) postponed, will now be held Oct 9-11
- Kure Beach Pier closed until April 3
- Museum of Coastal Carolina closed until March 31, Wine Fest postponed until June 28
- NC museums of art, history and natural sciences, including state historic sites, state aquariums, NC Zoo are closed
- Overnight camping at Freeman Park suspended until further notice
- Wilson Center events are suspended until April 18. Check here for postponements
- Wrightsville Beach Museum is closed for at least 2 weeks
RELIGIOUS & NON-PROFITS:
- Port City Community Church, online services only
- Lifepoint Church, online services only
SCHOOLS & CLASSES:
- New Hanover County Schools closed until May 15
- Brunswick County Schools closed until May 15
- Pender County Schools closed until May 15
- Bladen County Schools closed until May 15
- Columbus County Schools closed until May 15
- UNCW moves to online/alternate classes through Spring semester
Why is everything being cancelled?
Health officials with the CDC, WHO, and others are urging citizens to limit their exposure to groups of 10 or more people to prevent the spread of the virus.
The strategy in place is a combination of two tactics: “flatten the curve’ and ‘social distancing.’ The terms describe the significant contributions and efforts of individuals to control the spread of the COVID-19 disease through person-to person contact. Unlike the common flu or other diseases, there is currently no vaccine available for the coronavirus.
From the CDC:
‘Flatten the curve’ is an effort to prevent hospitals from being overburdened. The speed at which the disease spreads could overwhelm the health care system if cases spike too quickly and they receive more patients than they can care for. By ‘flattening the curve’ by reducing exposure, it reduces the speed new cases occur, limiting such a scenario and allowing response and life-saving treatment efforts to happen without overburdening hospitals.
‘Social distancing’ is what you are seeing with these cancellations. Organizations are canceling these events out of precaution both for safety and to prevent a potentially rapid spread. The more people that gather in one place, the greater the risk there is for this disease to spread. Health experts say this kind of self-containment strategy is crucial in efforts to slow and prevent the spread of COVID-19 and diseases like it.