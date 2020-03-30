Coronavirus Closings, Cancellations & Postponements

Below is a list of closings, cancellations, postponements in southeastern North Carolina due to the coronavirus concerns.

Large gatherings across the Cape Fear region are being put on hold as the number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases in the U.S. continues to rise.

This list will be updated as changes are announced

BUSINESSES & GOVERNMENT AGENCIES:

On March 27, Gov. Roy Cooper announced a stay-at-home order will take effect on March 30 at 5:00 p.m. People in the state of North Carolina are to stay at home for thirty days, until April 29, in another step to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus

On March 28, New Hanover County implements tougher restrictions that support the Governor’s stay-at-home order

Gov. Cooper ordered all entertainment facilities, as well as personal care and grooming businesses, to close by 5 p.m. on March 25. Read more here

Brunswick County Detention Center is closed to the public, fingerprinting services are suspended

Brunswick, Pender, and New Hanover NCWorks Career Centers are closed

DMV offices in Burgaw, Elizabethtown and Whiteville are closed, Wilmington locations by appointment only

Dosher Memorial April events canceled, volunteer activity suspended

Moore’s Creek National Battlefield Visitor Center is closed

New Hanover County Public Libraries are closed

Pender County Jail inmate visitation closed

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lock and dams, visitor centers are closed

Planet Fitness is closed

Several beach towns have issued a state of emergency and have closed the beaches, including Oak Island, Surf City, Carolina, Kure and Wrightsville Beaches

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Azalea Festival is canceled, some events may be rescheduled

Battleship NC closed

Bellamy Mansion Museum closed until March 29

Brunswick Little Theatre auditions for The Laramie Project postponed, Open Mic Poetry reading for April are canceled

Cameron Art Museum closed through March 31

Cape Fear Museum is closed

2020 Cherry Point Air Show is canceled, refunds will be issued in 7-10 days

Fat Bike Beach Championship is cancelled

Greek Fest (Wilmington) postponed, will now be held Oct 9-11

Kure Beach Pier closed until April 3

Museum of Coastal Carolina closed until March 31, Wine Fest postponed until June 28

NC museums of art, history and natural sciences, including state historic sites, state aquariums, NC Zoo are closed

Overnight camping at Freeman Park suspended until further notice

Wilson Center events are suspended until April 18. Check here for postponements

Wrightsville Beach Museum is closed for at least 2 weeks

RELIGIOUS & NON-PROFITS:

Port City Community Church, online services only

Lifepoint Church, online services only

SCHOOLS & CLASSES:

New Hanover County Schools closed until May 15

Brunswick County Schools closed until May 15

Pender County Schools closed until May 15

Bladen County Schools closed until May 15

Columbus County Schools closed until May 15

UNCW moves to online/alternate classes through Spring semester

Why is everything being cancelled?

Health officials with the CDC, WHO, and others are urging citizens to limit their exposure to groups of 10 or more people to prevent the spread of the virus.

The strategy in place is a combination of two tactics: “flatten the curve’ and ‘social distancing.’ The terms describe the significant contributions and efforts of individuals to control the spread of the COVID-19 disease through person-to person contact. Unlike the common flu or other diseases, there is currently no vaccine available for the coronavirus.

From the CDC:

‘Flatten the curve’ is an effort to prevent hospitals from being overburdened. The speed at which the disease spreads could overwhelm the health care system if cases spike too quickly and they receive more patients than they can care for. By ‘flattening the curve’ by reducing exposure, it reduces the speed new cases occur, limiting such a scenario and allowing response and life-saving treatment efforts to happen without overburdening hospitals.

‘Social distancing’ is what you are seeing with these cancellations. Organizations are canceling these events out of precaution both for safety and to prevent a potentially rapid spread. The more people that gather in one place, the greater the risk there is for this disease to spread. Health experts say this kind of self-containment strategy is crucial in efforts to slow and prevent the spread of COVID-19 and diseases like it.