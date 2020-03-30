Family uses holiday decorations to uplift North Carolina neighborhood

BURLINGTON, NC (WGHP) — On Friday, many communities in the Piedmont Triad will be enforcing a stay at home order.

That means people will be asked to stay home, unless absolutely necessary, with allowances for essential work, grocery shopping, getting in fresh air and more.

One Burlington family is trying to make these tense times a little bit brighter.

“I leave for work about 6:30 every morning. I just happened to be riding by my neighbors and they have this big sign out. It says ‘Joy’ and it was all lit up,” Amy Dalton said.

That word changed her whole day.

“We’re kinda feeling like it’s warfare right now in this world. It sparked something in me,” Dalton said. “I literally burst into tears on the way to work.”

