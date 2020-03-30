Hampstead neighbors get creative to celebrate girl’s birthday battling cancer

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Hampstead neighborhood helped celebrate a young girl’s birthday who is battling brain cancer even at a distance during the coronavirus pandemic.

You may remember Deliah Sitorius from Topsail Elementary School. Deliah and her brother both go to Topsail Elementary School. Deliah has been out of school since the fall while she undergoes treatment for a brain tumor, but the community has been rallying around her ever since.

- Advertisement -

Deliah’s 8th birthday was March 22. Her neighborhood wanted to make sure they got to celebrate with her even if it was from a distance. This weekend, neighbors decorated their cars and golf carts and skateboards and rode past Deliah’s house honking with balloons and signs.

Then, they all got out and sang her happy birthday and danced from the middle of the road. Deliah’s dad posted the videos on Facebook saying, “Yup told myself I wouldn’t cry. We have an amazing neighborhood. Our neighbors brought Deliah her own birthday party,” Alex Sitorius said.