NHRMC opens temporary structure for COVID-19 pandemic

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Work is underway at New Hanover Regional Medical Center to limit exposure when treating patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hospital has secured state approval to open a temporary structure for patient care operations.

The hard wall tent will limit exposure to potentially infectious diseases and accommodate an increased demand for services.

The tent is adjacent to the 17th Street Campus Emergency Department and allows for more efficient use of space, equipment and staff to meet patient and community needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some patients visiting the NHRMC Emergency Department may be examined under the tent, while others may be treated in other parts of the hospital to ensure they receive the appropriate level of care.

“In addition to giving us more space, this temporary area also allows us to protect our staff, providers and other patients by limiting exposure to potentially infectious diseases and accommodate additional demand for our services,” said James Bryant, Administrator of Emergency Services. “This area will help us meet the immediate needs of patients seeking care at the Emergency Department.”