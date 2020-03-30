North Carolina man arrested, accused of coughing on fellow store customer

BELMONT, NC (AP) — Police in North Carolina have arrested a man they accuse of coughing at a customers at a Walmart store and saying he had COVID-19.

The Gaston Gazette reports that Robert Eugene Heffner, 26, of Belmont, was arrested on Friday night.

- Advertisement -

The newspaper cites arrest warrants stating that Heffner “purposely coughed at a customer” and said he had coronavirus.

The warrant warns that his actions could cause fear among the public.

Online jail records show that Heffner was charged with misdemeanor counts of a public health violation and failure to comply.

Jail records didn’t list whether he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.