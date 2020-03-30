Police: Man threatened to spread virus in online ‘hoax’

HAVELOCK, NC (AP) — Police in North Carolina say they’ve filed charges against a man who claimed on Facebook that he had the coronavirus and was going to infect others with it.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Monday that Christopher Floyd, 44, of Havelock, has been charged with disorderly conduct.

- Advertisement -

The Sheriff’s Office said that citizens had contacted authorities about the posting. Investigators determined that Floyd did not have the virus.

They said he what he posted was a hoax.

It’s unclear if Floyd has hired an attorney. A phone number listed for him in public records is disconnected.