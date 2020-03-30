Police: Man who shot, killed mother and grandparents charged

JACKSONVILLE, NC (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man who killed his mother and grandparents was arrested at a grocery store.

Jordan Tyshon Meade was booked into a detention center Saturday on charges including three counts of murder.

Deputies say they traced an abandoned car back to the home of Meade’s grandparents in Jacksonville and found 60-year-old Geraldine A. Hawks and 71-year-old Emmitt Jordan Hawks Sr. both dead from a gunshot wound.

Meade’s mother, 48-year-old Jackqueline Meade, was also found fatally shot in the house next door.

20-year-old Meade is being held on no bond for the three murder charges and on a $20,000 bond for additional charges.