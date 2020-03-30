Rachel Freeman Elementary comes together with WPD for teacher parade

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–It’s another day of home schooling for kids, and another day full of teacher parades across the Cape Fear. This time the school had a little help from local law enforcement.

Rachel Freeman Elementary became the latest school to hold a teacher parade on Monday, but they partnered up with the Wilmington Police Department for what they called a community caravan.

“We understand the hardships of everybody during this time and we just wanted to show our support,”said WPD Deputy Chief Alex Sotelo. “We are here for the teachers, students, and their parents that are at home.

The school staff was just as excited as the students as they climbed into their cars for the parade.

“I don’t know who was more excited us or the kids for this thing,” says Rachel Freeman Assistant Principal Sabra Wright. “They were cheering us on just like we were cheering for them. I think it was just really special.”

The event didn’t provide the face to face interaction like they’re used to, but they saw it as a opportunity to let the kids know they aren’t going anywhere.

“We are all in this together and that dream work makes the team work,” said Rachel Freeman staff member Yolanda Blount-Wood. “We as a team wanted to go out and let them know that we are here for them no matter what.”

At the end of the day the staff says it’s about putting a smile on every face they can during this difficult time.

“We’re a school family,” says Rachel Freeman Principal Dionne Sturdivant. “So, when you haven’t seen your family, with appropriate social distancing, we’re going to visit our students”.

Rachel Freeman Elementary is one of nearly ten schools across the Cape Fear that have held “Teacher Parades” over the past few weeks.