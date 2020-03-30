Sheriff’s office introduces ‘Are You Okay’ program, helps those isolated due to covid-19

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — During this time seniors citizens are especially vulnerable to coronavirus.

And now that stricter stay-at-home rules are in place, the new Hanover County Sheriff’s Department will be reaching out to keep older adults safe.

The department’s plan is called, “Are You Okay” and is for those who are disabled, shut-in, live alone, or have other issues that keep them isolated.

The computerized system will call every morning between 6 and 10 o’clock to make sure the person is safe.

If officers are not able to reach them, or their emergency contact, they will stop by.

Corporal Gene Moore said checking on the well-being of seniors is a top priority, especially during this time.

“A lot of elderly people don’t have family around to check on them on a daily basis. Now more than ever, we want to help assist in making sure that everybody’s okay, especially with everything going on, in the coronavirus effecting the elderly,” Moore said. “We just want to make sure that we give the best service as possible.”

The service is free, you just have to be a county resident. You can sign up here.