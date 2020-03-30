‘This is not a hoax’: Wilmington leaders debate ways to ‘shut off’ virus spread

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council voted Monday morning to approve additional COVID-19 restrictions put in place by New Hanover County.

The statewide “stay-at-home” order starts at 5 p.m. Monday.

New Hanover County passed a resolution this weekend, calling for additional restrictions.

Wilmington City Council debated whether these restrictions are sufficient for now or to add more restrictions.

Among other things, council discussed how to make big-box stores limit sales to essential items only and how to crack down on people violating social distancing rules on coastal islands.

The restrictions include closing all public amusement facilities including playgrounds, public gardens, and country clubs.

Golf courses may remain open but only walking golfers or one golfer per cart is allowed.

Restaurants that require customers to enter the building to get their food must close or adjust to only curb-side or delivery service.

These changes will last for at least 14 days.

