Wilmington food truck uses drone to deliver food to customer

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local food truck is taking delivery to new heights — literally.

CheeseSmith Food Truck in Wilmington recently used a drone to deliver an order to a customer.

According to the owners, the customer reached out to them to see if he could pick up his meal via drone so he could practice social distancing.

“Of course we were all for it, so we made it happen!” the business told WWAY.

Since sharing that video online Sunday, they’ve had more customers with drones that reached out to use that service too.