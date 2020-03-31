Convicted killer granted parole early

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A woman convicted of killing a man in 1990 was scheduled to be released from prison this summer, but now she’s getting out of prison on Thursday.

In 2018, Dreamer Lee Cottle Alston, 62, was granted a parole release date of June 6, 2020. But according to the North Carolina Post Release Supervision and Parole Commission, Alston has been approved for parole on April 2.

She was sentenced to life in prison for shooting and killing Pernell Dewayne Joe on August 16, 1989.

The shooting happened after Alston’s husband got into a fight with Joe at Dove Meadows.

The state’s current sentencing law, Structured Sentencing, eliminates parole for crimes committed on or after October 1, 1994. However, the Commission has the responsibility of paroling offenders who were sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines.

Alston was previously denied parole in 2015.