Doctor: 2 weeks for North Carolina order to take slow cases

By
Associated Press
-
0
The San Diego County Public Health Laboratory testing for the novel coronavirus, the cause of the respiratory disease COVID-19. (Photo: County San Diego)

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina’s state epidemiologist says the new statewide stay-at-home order won’t show any conclusive effect on blunting the intensity of the new coronavirus for about two weeks.

New restrictions ordered by Gov. Roy Cooper covering business operations and prohibitions of gatherings of more than 10 people begin late Monday afternoon.

- Advertisement -

Several urban counties and some cities already began enforcing similar orders in their localities late last week.

The state now counts more than 1,300 positive COVID-19 cases and six deaths.

The positive cases include 25 in rural Northampton County, nearly all of which are linked to an adult care home there.

You Might Also Like

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here