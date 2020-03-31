FBI reaches out to Sen. Burr over stock sales tied to virus

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI has reached out to Sen. Richard Burr about his sale of stocks before the coronavirus caused markets to plummet.

That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss it and spoke on condition of anonymity.

- Advertisement -

The outreach suggests the Justice Department may be looking to determine whether Burr exploited advance information when he dumped as much as $1.7 million in stocks in the days before the coronavirus wreaked havoc on the economy.

Burr has denied wrongdoing but has also requested an ethics review of the stock sales.