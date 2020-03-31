How to get your coronavirus questions answered in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — The NC 2-1-1 call center is getting about 2,000 calls a day from residents affected by the novel coronavirus.

Laura Marx, the CEO of the United Way of North Carolina, which provides the service, said the call volume went up at least 150 percent because of COVID-19.

Because of high demand, the North Carolina Tourism Bureau is training to help answer calls.

NC 2-1-1 is part of the state’s emergency plan and provides the public with information and resources during disasters.

During the novel coronavirus pandemic, about 30 people are taking calls from their homes, helping answer North Carolinian’s COVID-19 questions and putting them in touch with important resources.

“I just can’t quite tell you,” Marx said. “Twenty-four hours a day they’re there for everyone.”

