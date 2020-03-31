Local neighborhood takes on Chalk Challenge

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Are you working from home, or trying to keep your children busy? Are you trying to find a way to stay uplifted? We have an idea for you, and it is right under your feet.

People across the country have gotten involved, including the Riverlight neighborhood in Wilmington.

Residents have filled their driveways and streets with inspiring sidewalk chalk pictures while practicing social distancing.

Resident Lina Enoch said although the new rules have been an adjustment, she feels the challenge has helped her neighborhood get through these tough times.

“We need to be aware of mental health during this time as well. This is a great way for people to kind of let loose artistically, and be able to wave to their neighbors, and kind of have some contact without putting themselves or anyone else at risk,” Enoch said. “This is definitely good for the soul.”

Lina said they are planning on doing this challenge and other neighborhood activities more often.