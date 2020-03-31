Man arrested after shooting at Deerbrook apartments

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man is charged in last week’s shooting that damaged an apartment and several vehicles.

Dasmon Greene, 20, is charged with multiple felonies. Charges include discharge firearm into an occupied dwelling/moving vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury, drug trafficking charges as well as multiple other drug charges.

Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said people were in the apartment at the time, but no one was hurt.

He was arrested at a hotel on Market Street on Monday night.

According to a news release, the shooting happened shortly after 10:30 pm on Thursday night at 808 Nature Trail. Once on scene, deputies discovered several vehicles were struck by rounds and several bullet holes in an apartment.

Greene is being held under a $750,000 secure bond.