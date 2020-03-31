Nearly 1,500 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths reported across NC

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There are at least 1,498 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in North Carolina, according to numbers from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released on Tuesday morning.

NCDHHS is reporting that 157 are currently hospitalized due to coronavirus and 23,106 tests have been completed.

The number of reported COVID-19 cases across the state was at 935 on Saturday, 1,167 by Sunday evening and at least 1,307 on Monday.

New Hanover County has 30 positive cases, Brunswick has 14 and Columbus County has three.

Mecklenburg, Wake and Durham counties have the most COVID-19 cases in the state.

Last week, Gov. Roy Cooper issued a statewide “stay-at-home” order that took effect at 5 p.m. on Monday as the virus continues to spread across North Carolina.