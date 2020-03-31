Need help during COVID-19 outbreak? Food stamps, other state benefits have never been higher

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Many people are in a place they’ve never been — especially financially.

But while we wait for those checks from the federal government and apply for unemployment, the state is trying to make people aware there is more assistance available.

- Advertisement -

And those benefits are at the highest levels ever thanks to COVID-19 relief.

Family and child advocates say this isn’t the time to let pride get in the way of accepting the help your tax dollars have been supporting for years.

“Families are being forced to stay home, they’re not able to work so their income has been reduced, children not being in school that are normally receiving free and reduced lunch. So, the needs for families, food needs for families are increased,” said David Locklear the Deputy Director of Economic and Family Services at the Division of Social Services within the state Department of Health and Human Services.

To read more, click here.