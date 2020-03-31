New Hanover County Board of Education provides update on response to COVID-19

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Education has an update on the district’s response to the coronavirus pandemic as members held a teleconference Tuesday evening.

The board said high school seniors’ performance will be determined by their GPA on March 13th. Those who were not passing will be supported by the district in a remote learning opportunity.

- Advertisement -

The board also discussed extra compensation for employees who are not able to work remotely.

“In order to feed children, we have to have employees working in kitchens. In order to deliver, we have to have bus drivers,” says NHCS Interim Superintendent Dr. Del Burns. “In order to ensure that our buildings are in good repair and that the environment inside them, the air quality is being maintained, we have to have custodians.”

Non-exempt mandatory employees will be paid one and half times their normal rate when they have to work on-site.

Exempt mandatory employees excluding senior staff will receive a stipend of $100 per day.