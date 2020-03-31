Ogden music teacher finds his groove through online classes

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Students across the United States have been out of school for almost three weeks. It has teachers getting creative with their online instruction and perhaps no one does it better than a music teacher in Ogden.

Michael Lauricella is a music teacher at Ogden Elementary School in Wilmington. The current circumstances with Covid-19 have made him find ways to get creative for the students.

“Its hard for parents at home cause they’re not just a parent anymore they’re also a teacher,”said Lauricella. “So, I try to keep my things fun and upbeat.”

He has done just that while wearing more than one hat. On Lauricella’s videos he dresses in a different outfit each day for his students. It has caught the attention of parents in the school district.

” He reads, he sings, and he plays the piano for the kids,”said Ogden Elementary parent Sara Copeland. “He wears amazing costumes and then of course the dogs come in. That just adds that bonus that the kids love so much.”

The kids can’t get enough of their fun loving teacher.

“I liked the dogs and his hats and his stories,” says student Dani Copeland.

Mr. L as the kids call him is ready for those smiles to be back in the classroom.

“Were just trying to keep it as positive as we can for everybody during this time,” said Lauricella. “So, that when we jump back in you know we’ll be even happier to see them.”