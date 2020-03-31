Online voter registration options expanded in North Carolina

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina is making it easier to register online to vote or to make registration changes through the Division of Motor Vehicles.

The State Board of Elections and the DMV announced this week that people with North Carolina driver’s licenses or division-issued IDs can make registration changes on a website without completing a DMV transaction at the same time.

The expanded services are free.

Registration modifications that can be performed include changing one’s address or political party.

People with neither a driver’s license nor ID still must fill out paper registration forms and return them to their local election board office.