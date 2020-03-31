St. Jude’s MCC gives food to families in drive-thru

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — St. Jude’s Metropolitan Community Churches in Wilmington is not letting social distancing keep them from going the extra mile to feed families.

Every Tuesday, members supply people with food from their pantry, but with the new covid-19 restrictions, they will now be bringing people food orders to their cars.

Member Jonathan Hicks said feeding families is only one important component.

“We do have all the precautions. We have the proper shields, and everybody’s wearing gloves and masks, but it’s really important for people to be able to have that human contact,” Hicks said. “We don’t know that we’re missing it until we actually have it gone.”

Hicks said when they re-open, services will be extended to cater to people of all ages.

Hicks also stated that they are not accepting food donations at this moment, but people can give monetary donations through their website, or by dropping a check off between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m.