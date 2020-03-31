UNC system plans to refund students for unused housing and meal plans

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The UNC system is committed to getting unused dining and housing funds back to college students.

UNCW Chancellor Dr. Jose Sartarelli emailed students and their families of the update Monday night. Earlier this month, students were moved out of their residence halls due to the COVID-19 outbreak. They also began online instruction on March 23.

- Advertisement -

“It is our commitment to all UNC System students to get this done as quickly as possible,”Interim UNC System President Bill Roper said. “It is our obligation to North Carolina taxpayers to get this done right. We hope to be able to announce specifics for processing and issuing refunds in the upcoming weeks.”

The university says they are still working out the nuts and bolts and don’t have a timeline on when the refunds will be issued, but hope this update brings some relief to students.

“We agree with UNC System leadership regarding the need to expedite applicable refunds, and, upon further guidance from the UNC System, we will do our best to get them processed as quickly and as efficiently as possible,” Chancellor Sartarelli said. “We do not have any further information at this time, including the date as of which refunds would be applied, but we will continue to work hard, as a campus leadership team and in collaboration with the UNC System, to bring our students and their families an update soon.”