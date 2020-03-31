White Lake Water Festival postponed until August

WHITE LAKE, NC (WWAY) — An annual festival in White Lake has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

The festival committee announced Monday that the White Lake Water Festival has been postponed until August.

It was originally suppose to take place May 15-16.

The delay comes due to safety concerns with the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The festival will now be held on August 21 and 22.

Many of the bands and entertainers that were scheduled to perform are still available to be at the festival in August, according to festival committee.