2020 Carolina Country Music Fest postponed until September

Carolina Country Music Fest is postponing its 2020 events to September.

Mike Stephens, the organizer of CCMF, said the new dates are Sept. 17, 18, 19 and 20, 2020. The event will still be in Myrtle Beach.

He said all of the headliners for the concerts will remain the same and more than 90% of the other acts will also remain the same.

Organizers said all previously purchased tickets and parking passes will still be honored for the rescheduled dates. Festival headliners Luke Combs, Eric Church, Jake Owen, and Darius Rucker will all perform on the rescheduled dates. Artists that were unable to make the reschedule dates include: Jon Pardi, Mitchell Tenpenny and Maddie & Tae.

