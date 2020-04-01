Almost 1600 coronavirus cases in NC, 10 deaths so far

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest numbers of coronavirus cases in North Carolina.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 1,584 cases in the state and 10 deaths. 204 people are hospitalized across the state. New Hanover Regional Medical Center can not confirm whether they are treating any patients.

There are 32 cases in New Hanover County, 14 in Brunswick County, and 2 in Columbus County. There have been no positive cases in Pender or Bladen Counties.

So far, the state has completed 26,243 tests.

North Carolina Public Health officials are providing an update at 2 p.m. You can watch it here.