American Airlines suspending flights from ILM to New York

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Both American and United airlines are making some changes to their scheduled flights at Wilmington International Airport due to the coronavirus pandemic.

American Airlines is suspending flights between ILM and New York La Guardia (LGA). At this time, the last flight to LGA is scheduled for Tuesday, with a goal to resume in the future.

American Airlines is reducing the number of daily flights between ILM and Charlotte (CLT) as well as between ILM and Dallas Fort Worth (DFW).

American will also reduce flights between ILM and Washington Reagan (DCA) to twice weekly.

United is reducing the number of daily flights between ILM and Washington Dulles (IAD).

Travelers should reach out directly to their airline with flight related questions or rescheduling needs.

American Airlines www.aa.com 800-433-7300

Delta www.delta.com 800-221-1212

United www.united.com 800-864-8331

If you are heading to ILM and plan to park in their lots, cash will no longer be accepted. Only two lots are currently open for passenger parking, the premium daily and standard daily. The rates in those lots will be reduced.