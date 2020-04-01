Judge: NC sheriff must resume issuing pistol permits

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN-TV) — A judge has ruled that a North Carolina sheriff must resume accepting and processing pistol purchase permits within one week.

WNCN reports Superior Court Judge A. Graham Shirley issued his ruling on Tuesday.

Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker temporarily suspended accepting new pistol purchasing permits on March 24, two weeks after Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency and 11 days after President Donald Trump declared the COVID-19 pandemic a national emergency.

Shortly after Baker issued the suspension, a lawsuit was filed against Baker and the sheriff’s office.