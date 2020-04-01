‘Let yourself have that cry when you need to cry,’ psychologist says we should connect with our emotions more

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — With the new stay-at-home order, the adjustment can be difficult, but we also have to make sure our mental state is okay.

We have heard, don’t panic, exercise, listen to music, and many more suggestions, but some of us may need more advice.

Integrated Therapy Associates Registered Psychologist Yael Gold said getting more in tune with ourselves is best.

“It can be as simple as breathing and counting. Inhale for one, exhale for one,” Gold said. “Inhale for two, exhale for two.”

Gold stated we should keep it simple and be easy on ourselves.

“Let yourself have that cry when you need to cry. Don’t think that’s a sign of weakness,” Gold expressed. “That’s actually a sign of strength.”

Gold said we should take a respectful approach to our feelings, now, more than ever.

“To let ourselves feel our feelings as we’re having them, is absolutely necessary,” Gold said. “It’s when we suppress them that we really have problems.”

Gold said surpressed feelings can lead to addictive patterns or a physical illness. She stated it is best to be in the moment so we can move forward.

“We’re not talking about dwelling on these difficult feelings, just letting them surface, and processing through them,” Gold added.

She said working with a specific time frame and then making a mental shift is key.

“Whatever that time is, it could be 10 minutes, and then tell yourself, ‘Okay, enough of this for now,'” Gold said. “‘I can cut back and feel sad later, I can make room for those feelings later, but in order to not get stuck in them, I’m going to make a conscious decision to do something else.'”

Gold made it clear that there are still professionals working remotely to offer help to those who need their services.

Gold also said it is key to equip ourselves with knowledge, but we also have to monitor the information we internalize.