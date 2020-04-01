Man uses 3-D printer to create face shields for health care workers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Healthcare workers are no stranger to sickness, but they’re working harder than ever to fight COVID-19.

They are putting themselves in the face on a virus we’re all trying to avoid.

To keep themselves healthy, personal protective equipment is necessary.

“It seems like the biggest needs right now for health care workers are N95 or similar masks,” Josh Ward said. “As well as shields that help for procedures and things like that to provide splash protection.”

This Cape Fear man is using his own technology to help.

“We found these files online to help us print 3-D plastic headbands,” Ward said.

Josh Ward is using his 3-D printer to create face shields.

He, his wife, and two neighbors are using the printer and a Cricut to create the headbands and cut out the masks.

They are made from recycled plastic and rubber straps.

“The headbands and the shields themselves can be used and cleaned several times until they eventually break,” he said.

Ward says this is near to his heart, as a health care worker himself and with many family members in the field as well.

“I want them to be safe and I don’t want them to have to be concerned about not having the proper PPE,” he said.

He says a few family members asked if they could make these for them. That’s what inspired them to begin printing in care there became a larger need for PPE locally.

If they aren’t needed locally, they plan to reach out to other states in need.

“If we’re fortunate and don’t have the kind of build up of patients that other places have, we’re happy to send them somewhere that’s harder hit than us,” Ward said.

If you would like to donate materials to Ward, he can be reached on social media or through this email address: lightsnsiren79@gmail.com

He is in need of thin plastic (less than .5mm) or vinyl. He is currently testing out 2-Liter bottles to see if the plastic is usable for the mask.

If you have a 3-D printer and would like to create face shields for medical professionals, Ward is using these instructions.