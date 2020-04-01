New Hanover County Schools now delivering hot meals to students

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — We are in uncertain times, but that doesn’t mean children should be uncertain of where their next meal comes from.

New Hanover County Schools is making sure its students are fed while schools are out.

- Advertisement -

Many people came through the Wrightsboro Elementary drive-thru for meals and academic packets for their kids on Wednesday.

But now, NHCS is offering meal delivery.

There are 48 different stops in the community where the bus drivers are bringing hot meals and snacks.

Related Article: New Hanover County Schools plan to launch new health app

To sign up for delivery, all you have to do is go online and fill out an order form.

For spanish speaking families, there is a call in option to pre-order the meals.

The Assistant Superintendent for Operations says it’s all about helping the kids in the community.

“Our goal right now is to feed the economically disadvantaged children in our community, especially during these times,” Eddie Anderson said. “Simply put, no children go hungry.”

Anderson says volunteers can sign up online as well, as they are hoping to expand to door-to-door delivery services.

For more information, visit the New Hanover County Schools Nutrition Services website.

Any child up to the age of 18 is eligible for free meals.