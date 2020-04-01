NHRMC hallways filled with motivational messages for health care workers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear community is rallying behind those at the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health care workers like Karen George are working to remain positive during this trying time and what she recently saw solidified that feeling.

George is a night-shift nurse aid and has been working at the hospital since October.

She says she recently walked into work at 6:30 p.m. and left around 7:15 a.m. the following morning to see a normally gray hallway filled with color and supportive messages.

Signs were posted on some of the walls reading,”NHRMC Heroes” and “Thank you for your service. We Love you.” and “Thankful for you!”

“When you turned the corner, you could see them at the end of the hall,” George said. “You just kind of felt like that star of the football team at a pep rally. It just makes you feel like you’re part of a community that really cares about the work you are doing.”

While she doesn’t know who made the posters, she did share photos of the kind gestures on a Wilmington community Facebook page to say thanks.

“People know that we are there and people rely on us, but in this moment it’s the silver lining in this challenging time to really be appreciated in that way and for someone to stand up and say, ‘we see you and we’re grateful for you,'” she said.

While it’s easy to get caught on some of the overwhelming news lately, George says many in the health care field are standing together with hopes to keep the community as safe and optimistic as possible.

“I think the general attitude is that we are all just a team,” she said. “The community has been great, donating protective gear for us and the hospital has secured enough for now. That’s a very beautiful thing. People are hopefully staying home and staying well. We are going to do our very best at whatever comes to us. We will stand right up next to each other and work as a team just like what we always do and face any challenges together.”

She adds the best ways you can help the community during the coronavirus outbreak is by staying home and donating blood and personal protective equipment like masks and gloves.

“I’m grateful to live in a community that honors each other and wants to work together and walk through this and come out through the other side stronger and more unified,” George said.