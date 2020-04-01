North Carolina couple who tested positive allowed to fly commercial

GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) — A Greensboro couple is home recovering from COVID-19 after being sent home from a quarantine facility in Georgia.

Marilyn White, 75, and her 85-year-old husband, Laurin, were passengers aboard the Grand Princess Cruise ship and disembarked in California March 11.

- Advertisement -

The couple was first bused to Oakland before they boarded a chartered flight to the Dobbins Air Force Base in Georgia. Both were hospitalized separately after falling ill and later transferred to a former hotel being used to quarantine COVID-19 patients in Marietta.

Lauri Lyn Hodges, the Whites’ daughter, said her mother was tested for coronavirus March 15, her father was tested two days earlier. Both received their results by March 20, showing they were positive for COVID-19.

Three days later, they received a letter from the CDC rescinding their quarantine, allowing them to go home.

Read more here.