North Carolina hospitality industry says 370K out of work

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina’s restaurant and hotel operators are pleading for state financial aid and tax deadline relief as closings and reduced travel from the new coronavirus have thrown over 370,000 employees out of work.

Hospitality industry leaders told state House members on Tuesday that while assistance from Washington will ultimately help, it won’t come quickly enough.

North Carolina health officials reported about 1,500 positive COVID-19 cases in the state. Eight state residents have now died and over 150 are hospitalized.

Cooper also ordered utilities not to turn off services for those who can’t pay their bills for the next two months.

