Sunset Beach Police surprise man for his birthday

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A woman several states away asked for help from the Sunset Beach Police Department, but she wasn’t in trouble.

Police said Katie was heartbroken she wouldn’t be able to travel to celebrate her father’s 71st birthday, so officers took some time out of their day to visit Steve Teitelbaum.

The police department posted video of the surprise visit on their Facebook page.

After Teitelbaum thanked the officers, he told them he’d never seen so many police cars in one place.