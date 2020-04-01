Wilmington organizations coming together to provide ‘Meals for Heroes”

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)– The entire country is facing difficult times with the coronavirus pandemic. A initiative in Wilmington has set out to not only help local businesses, but our health care professionals as well.

The Great Wilmington Business Journal with help from tons of locals organizations set up a GoFundMe page on Monday to raise money to buy meals or gifts cards from Wilmington area restaurants.

- Advertisement -

“All the money will be spent at local restaurants that need the revenue now,” says Greater Wilmington Business Journal Publisher Rob Kaiser. “From there all the meals or gifts cards will be given to health care workers or first responders in the Cape Fear.”

The groups original goal was to raise $9,000 dollars, but less than 48 hours later they have already raised over $17,000.

“We had our first discussion on this Saturday, we had a conference call Sunday, we launched it on Monday,”said Kaiser. “Now, by Tuesday we already had exceeded our $9,000 goal.”

They had planned to spend $300 per day on meals that would be delivered to health care facilities and first responders. The outpouring of support from the community may allow them to make this an even bigger and better boost to the Wilmington community when it needs it most.

“With the overwhelming support, I don’t see why we wouldn’t keep this going as long as we can,” says Caring to Deliver.com Co-Founder Michele Brouse. “I think taking care of the community like this would be a wonderful opportunity and our number one priority.”

If you are interested in donating to the initiative fund you can visit the groups website at MealsForHeroes.com. To nominate a health care professional group or first responder you can head to www.wilmingtonbiz.com/mealnominations.