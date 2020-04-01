WPD cites first business to violate New Hanover County COVID-19 executive order

WILMINGTON, NC — The manager of a Wilmington furniture business is the first to be cited for violating the New Hanover County order prohibiting the opening of non-essential businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

William H. Shugart of Rose Brothers Furniture, located at 421 S. College Road, was cited today after an anonymous caller told police he refused to close the showroom and even sold furniture to a walk-in customer.

The citation comes after Shugart was warned on March 31 to comply with the State of Emergency declaration.

The governor’s Stay at Home order and New Hanover County’s additional restrictions are in effect for 30 days.

Violations are punishable by a Class II misdemeanor carrying a maximum penalty of 60 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.