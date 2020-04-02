Williston Middle School assigns parents and students iPads for online learning

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — The New Hanover County school system has been trying to keep students on the right learning path, despite social distancing.

Williston Middle School assigned students iPads for online courses. Shawntia O’Neal said virtual learning will now require more effort from all ends.

“We have everybody, the superintindent, everybody is coming together to make sure like ‘Hey, we want to make sure that these kids are clocked in,'” O’Neal said.

Parent Delicia Pringle said she was okay with the extra responsibilities. She said it is just the best option right now.

“Being at school and knowing this is going around, kids can get sick. Parents, and everything. I think it’s the best way to do that until all this blows over,” Pringle said.

Principal Askia Kirby said teachers will be assigning new learning material, and will have regular meetings in addition to assignments posted online.

Kirby said parents are encouraged to attend, but if they can not, the school will be in touch with them as much as possible.

“If they can’t make it, or if they don’t want their child to be a part of it, then by no means will we penalize a child for not participating,” Kirby said. “They’ll still have online resources and tools that they can go to.”

Parent Cooper Blount said these hard times have created more bonding time.

“She says, ‘Mommy, I’d rather have you than having a teacher and coming to school,'” Blount stated.

Virtual classes start April 14, immediately after spring break.

Principal Kirby said those who are not able to access Wi-Fi, they are working on ways to get parents packets.

New Hanover County Schools are also working to get iPads to other students in the district.