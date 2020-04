NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Retail sales at ABC stores have increased. The New Hanover County ABC Board said people are panic buying, but there is no need in doing that.

The board is not looking close to any stores unless the government says otherwise.

- Advertisement -

A representative said although they have seen a decrease in bars and restaurant sales, they have increased in retail sales since last March.

They say they have also shortened hours to have more cleaning time.