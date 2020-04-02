Columbus County’s fourth case of coronavirus hospitalized

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Columbus County has reported its fourth case of COVID-19.

According to a news release from the Columbus County Health Department, this newest case requires a stay in the hospital.

The Columbus County Health Department said it will follow CDC guidelines to protect public health and limit the spread of infection.

Based on information provided by the individual, county public health officials will assess risks of exposure, and determine which, if any, additional measures are needed such as temperature and symptom checks, quarantine and/or testing.

For more information, you can also reach the Columbus County Health Department’s COVID-19 Call Center by calling (910) 640-6615 ext. 7045 or 7046. The call center hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM.