DiCaprio, others launch $12M coronavirus relief food fund

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Leonardo DiCaprio will help launch the America’s Food Fund, which has raised $12 million for communities impacted by the coronavirus.

The organization said Thursday that the funds will be aimed to help low-income families, the elderly, individuals facing job disruptions and children who rely on school lunch programs.

The fund will work with the World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.

DiCaprio is teaming up with philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs. Apple and the Ford Foundation also provide money to help launch the new initiative.