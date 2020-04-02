Ill-fated cruise ships awaiting approval to dock in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (AP) — Two ill-fated cruise ships were awaiting word about when the vessels would be allowed to dock at Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades after a conditional agreement was reached between officials in South Florida and Carnival Cruise Line.

Broward County Commissioner Michael Udine tweeted that a final document would be released Thursday.

Holland America Line said in an email that they’re awaiting confirmation to disembark passengers and “get the nearly 1,200 well guests home immediately,” as long as they are fit for travel in accordance with guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

About 10 critically ill passengers would be taken to a hospital in Fort Lauderdale.