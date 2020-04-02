Internet speeds dropped, then rebounded, in some NC cities

RALEIGH, NC (The News & Observer) — As more people work from home because of the coronavirus pandemic, internet speeds slowed down last month across the state of North Carolina. But the Raleigh News & Observer reported Wednesday that speeds are rebounding in some cities.

For example, Charlotte and Raleigh saw median download speeds drop at least 20%. Winston-Salem experienced one of the largest drops in the nation. Its median speed fell 41%. But in the past week, some of North Carolina’s cities have begun to see speeds increase.

- Advertisement -

Raleigh resumed its normal range of speeds. And Winston-Salem saw one of the largest improvements in the country with a nearly 40% jump. Charlotte continued to see a slow down.