More than 1,800 coronavirus cases in North Carolina

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest numbers of coronavirus cases in North Carolina.

As of Thursday morning, there were 1,857 cases in the state and 16 deaths. 184 people are hospitalized across the state. New Hanover Regional Medical Center can not confirm whether they are treating any patients.

There are 39 cases in New Hanover County, 22 in Brunswick County, and 3 in Columbus County. There have been no positive cases in Pender or Bladen Counties.

So far, the state has completed 28,679 tests.