NC mom says family exposed to COVID-19 by Spectrum tech

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — A North Carolina mother who was desperately trying to protect her twin baby boys just learned her entire family was exposed to the virus by a Spectrum technician.
“He told me the tech that had been at our house had just tested positive for COVID-19 and my heart just stopped,” said Emily Beaty.
The mother said she has been protecting them since they were born 26 weeks premature.
She called Spectrum last week to have her internet serviced. She said she asked the customer service representative the steps that the company was taking to protect customers from exposure to COVID-19.
“They were taking this situation very seriously. They were prescreening their employees and all of their employees were healthy,” she said.