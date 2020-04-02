North Carolina deputy dies during COVID-19 hospitalization

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — A sheriff says that a North Carolina deputy has died while being treated in intensive care for coronavirus.

Montgomery County Sheriff Chris Watkins said in a news release that the deputy died Tuesday night at a hospital in Pinehurst.

The 43-year-old deputy had experienced what he thought were allergy symptoms but later tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted Monday to the hospital.



North Carolina state health officials reported nearly 1,600 positive COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday morning.